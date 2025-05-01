Oyamazakura Cherry Trees now in Full Bloom in Fukushima; ‘Rare Cherry Blossoms’ were Planted in 2001 to Celebrate Birth of Princess Aiko
12:42 JST, May 1, 2025
FUKUSHIMA — Having survived the harsh winter, about 3,000 oyamazakura cherry trees are now in full bloom and coloring the mountainside with vivid pink at Sakuratoge pass in Kitashiobara, Fukushima Prefecture.
To commemorate the birth in 2001 of Princess Aiko, the daughter of the Emperor and Empress, 2001 trees were planted in the following year. Since then, the planting of even more cherry trees has continued along these slopes.
As the pass is located at an elevation of about 800 meters above sea level, the blooming period of the trees varies from year to year depending on the weather. But it is always short, which is why they are also called “maboroshi no sakura” (rare cherry blossoms).
A 54-year-old self-employed man from Koto Ward, Tokyo, who was impressed by the blossoms, said, “It was a fantastic view, and I’m glad I came.”
