Cherry Blossoms Met with Unseasonal Snow in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sargent cherry trees bloom amid snowfall at Midorigaoka Park in Obihiro, Hokkaido, on Tuesday.

13:13 JST, April 30, 2025

Unseasonal snow fell in parts of Hokkaido including such Tokachi on Tuesday, which had some people taking photos of the Sargent cherry trees blooming in the white landscape at Midorigaoka Park in Obihiro.

The Obihiro Weather Station just announced the start of the cherry blossom season on Monday.

