210-Year-Old Iconic Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Bloom in Japan’s Akita

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An old weeping cherry tree is seen at its best in Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, on Friday.

AKITA — An old, iconic weeping cherry tree has reached its peak blossoming in Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, with light pink flowers filling the branches and creating an elegant sight.

According to the local community development council that manages the cherry tree, the tree is known as “Oshirasama’s weeping cherry” because it is adjacent to Hakusan Shrine, which is affectionately called “Oshirasama.”

Estimated to be about 210 years old, the tree is approximately 10 meters tall and has a trunk circumference of about four meters.

The best time to view the blossoms is expected to last until the end of this month.