Wisteria in Full Bloom Delight Visitors to Narita Temple in Japan’s Chiba; Blossoms at Peak During Golden Week
16:30 JST, April 29, 2025
NARITA, Chiba — Wisterias are in full blossom at Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture.
Flower clusters of purple and white hang from three trellises on the temple grounds, including one by Benzaitendo hall near the main gate and one in Naritasan Park, which is located in the temple grounds.
On Monday, visitors to the temple, including some from overseas, strolled on the grounds, rested under the trellises and took photos of the blossoms with their smartphones.
The blossoms are likely to remain at their best during the Golden Week holiday period.
