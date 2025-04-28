Visitors to Japan’s Nara City Delighted by Cascading Wisteria Flowers; Manyou Botanical Garden’s Wisteria Visible Until Early May

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor takes a photo of wisteria at the Manyou Botanical Garden within the precincts of Kasuga Taisha Shrine, Nara City.

Visitors taking a trip to the Manyou Botanical Garden in Kasuga Taisha Shrine, Nara City, are currently greeted by beautiful wisteria flowers.

Many took photos of the flowers, which are blooming until early May, and walked around the garden on Saturday.

The garden is home to about 200 wisteria trees of 20 varieties and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The admission fee is ¥700 for adults and ¥300 yen for junior high school students and younger.