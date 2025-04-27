Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers
15:01 JST, April 27, 2025
Wisteria flowers are in full bloom at Kameido Tenjin Shrine in Koto Ward, Tokyo, attracting large crowds of worshippers and foreign tourists.
The visitors were mesmerized by the flowers, which have varying shades of purple. Known as one of the capital’s best spots for wisteria, the shrine has 15 wisteria trellises with 50 trunks on its grounds.
The flowers are illuminated from after sunset to 9 p.m. through Wednesday.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan