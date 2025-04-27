Home>Features>Travel Spots

Wisteria in Full Bloom at Tokyo’s Kameido Tenjin Shrine; Tourists, Worshippers Mesmerized by Flowers

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Wisteria flowers are in full bloom at Kameido Tenjin Shrine in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

15:01 JST, April 27, 2025

Wisteria flowers are in full bloom at Kameido Tenjin Shrine in Koto Ward, Tokyo, attracting large crowds of worshippers and foreign tourists.

The visitors were mesmerized by the flowers, which have varying shades of purple. Known as one of the capital’s best spots for wisteria, the shrine has 15 wisteria trellises with 50 trunks on its grounds.

The flowers are illuminated from after sunset to 9 p.m. through Wednesday.

