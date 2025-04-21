Cherry Blossom Event held in Gappo Park in Japan’s Aomori

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Many people visit Gappo Park in Aomori on Saturday.

AOMORI — An event celebrating the blossoming of cherry trees is being held at Gappo Park in Aomori Prefecture through April 29.

There are about 630 Someiyoshino and other varieties of cherry trees in the park. While many of the cherry blossoms there are still in bud, the flowers are expected to reach their peak around Wednesday, according to the organizer of the event.

During the event, about 150 lanterns are lit up, allowing visitors to enjoy viewing the flowers at night.