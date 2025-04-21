Cherry Blossom Event held in Gappo Park in Japan’s Aomori
12:53 JST, April 21, 2025
AOMORI — An event celebrating the blossoming of cherry trees is being held at Gappo Park in Aomori Prefecture through April 29.
There are about 630 Someiyoshino and other varieties of cherry trees in the park. While many of the cherry blossoms there are still in bud, the flowers are expected to reach their peak around Wednesday, according to the organizer of the event.
During the event, about 150 lanterns are lit up, allowing visitors to enjoy viewing the flowers at night.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan