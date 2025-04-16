Home>Features>Travel Spots

Azaleas Started to Bloom at Nezu Shrine in Tokyo; Visitors Enjoy Viewing about 100 Varieties of Brightly Colored Plant at ‘Bunkyo Azalea Festival’

Visitors enjoy viewing azaleas at their peak at Nezu Shrine in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

14:10 JST, April 16, 2025

Azaleas are starting to bloom at Nezu Shrine in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo.

The shrine is holding its annual “Bunkyo Azalea Festival” and is crowded with many tourists, who can enjoy azaleas of various colors, including red and white.

About 3,000 azalea plants of about 100 varieties have been planted in a garden on the grounds of the shrine. The late-blooming varieties will be at their peak from now on and can be enjoyed until around April 25.

“This is the first time for me to see azaleas here. I was very impressed by the many brightly colored flowers,” said a 65-year-old part-time employee from Katsushika Ward, Tokyo, who visited with her husband.

