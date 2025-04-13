Baby Capybaras ‘High’ and ‘Ball’ Popular at Shizuoka Zoo; Two More Cute Companions Not Yet Named

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Baby capybaras are seen at Izu Animal Kingdom in Higashi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday.

HIGASHI-IZU, Shizuoka — Four baby capybaras born at Izu Animal Kingdom, a zoo in Higashi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, are attracting the attention of visitors with their cute appearance.

Two of them were born on March 13. The siblings were named “High” and “Ball,” apparently hinting at the name of the popular highball drink. Their sex is not yet known.

They weighed about 2 kilograms at birth but now weigh about 2.5 kilograms. Another pair of siblings were born on April 4, also weighing about 2 kilograms. Their sex is also not yet known, and they have not been named yet.

The four capybaras are being raised in an outdoor exhibition area of the zoo where visitors can touch them.

“They are cute and help relieve stress,” said a 49-year-old visitor from Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. “I hope they grow up healthy.”