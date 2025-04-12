Osaka: Giant Version of Iconic Mascot Set Up in Dotonbori; Moving 3D Signboard Catches Eyes of Tourists
10:41 JST, April 12, 2025
OSAKA — Kuidaore Taro, the iconic drumming mascot in Osaka’s Dotonbori area, can now be seen popping out of a giant sign on the newly renovated Nakaza Kuidaore Building, catching the eyes of tourists.
Kuidaore Taro was originally the signature figure for local restaurant Osaka Meibutsu Kuidaore. However, after the restaurant closed in 2008, the mascot was moved to the Nakaza Kuidaore Building the following year.
Not only is Kuidaore Taro seen on the side of the building, the original mascot also stands inside the new building to greet customers.
The 3D signboard is about 6 meters tall, 3 meters wide and 1 meter in depth. The eyes and hands on the signboard move. While looking around, he makes the sound of a drum beating.
“It made me feel like I’m really in Osaka,” said a 53-year-old woman from Saitama City.
An official said, “I hope everyone will become familiar with the 3D signboard as a new landmark of the city.”
