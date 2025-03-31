Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo’s Inokashira Park in Full Bloom; Bustling with People Enjoying Hanami Parties
12:36 JST, March 31, 2025
The cherry blossoms in Inokashira Park, near Kichijoji Station on the JR Chuo Line, are now in full bloom, and the park was bustling with people on Sunday.
Families and groups of friends spread out their picnic sheets under the cherry trees in full bloom in the open space near the Ghibli Museum and were enjoying parties while viewing the flowers. There are more than ten different types of cherry trees in this open space, and some of them are still to come into full bloom, so you can enjoy the various cherry blossoms for a while longer. The office that manages the park is asking that parties be finished by 10 p.m.
There are about 400 cherry trees in the park. Around Inokashira Pond in the park, there are many Someiyoshino cherry trees, which are now in full bloom. On Sunday, all the boats were rented out, and people were making long queue.
-
Cherry flowers in full bloom at Inokashira Park
-
People taking pictures of a cherry tree in full bloom near Inokashira Pond.
-
Cherry blossoms in full bloom around Inokashira Pond
-
The cherry blossoms are also in bloom at Benzaiten in Inokashira Park.
