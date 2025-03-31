Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo’s Inokashira Park in Full Bloom; Bustling with People Enjoying Hanami Parties

The Japan News

People enjoying cherry blossom viewing parties in the open space beside the Ghibli Museum in Inokashira Park, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The cherry blossoms in Inokashira Park, near Kichijoji Station on the JR Chuo Line, are now in full bloom, and the park was bustling with people on Sunday.

Families and groups of friends spread out their picnic sheets under the cherry trees in full bloom in the open space near the Ghibli Museum and were enjoying parties while viewing the flowers. There are more than ten different types of cherry trees in this open space, and some of them are still to come into full bloom, so you can enjoy the various cherry blossoms for a while longer. The office that manages the park is asking that parties be finished by 10 p.m.

There are about 400 cherry trees in the park. Around Inokashira Pond in the park, there are many Someiyoshino cherry trees, which are now in full bloom. On Sunday, all the boats were rented out, and people were making long queue.