Tokyo Aquarium Offers Early Cherry Blossom Viewing in Digital Art

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enjoy watching fish and digital images of cherry blossoms projected on the walls and the floor at Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday. The digital art show, “Naked Sakura Aquarium,” is offering visitors an opportunity to view cherry blossoms a little early, albeit digitally, in an aquarium which represents the world of the sea. The event will continue through April 20. The images of cherry blossoms turn the entire exhibition room a pale pink, while tropical fish swim in the tanks.