Limited Time Operation in Hakone; Japan’s First Windowless Gondola Lift to Run

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japan’s first windowless gondola life Ropester at Hakone Ropeway’s Ubako Station on Thursday

The first windowless gondola lift in Japan has been introduced at Hakone Ropeway in the Hakone hot spring resort in Kanagawa Prefecture, beginning operations on Monday for a limited period.

The gondola is called Ropester, so named because it allows the rider to feel the breeze, like Mazda’s two-seater open-top sports car, Roadster.

The Ropester has no windows except for the automatic doors at the entrance and exit. It has seat belts and can accommodate eight people. It travels about 2.5 kilometers one way from Togendai Station on the shores of Lake Ashi to Owakudani Station in about 15 minutes.

It operates at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour, and as it moves, the wind blows in, allowing passengers to directly experience the smell of fresh greenery and the chirping of birds. It is said that the ride is a thrilling experience, with a maximum height of about 50 meters above the ground.

The first operation will be from Monday to Friday next week, four times each day. The operator also schedules operation in April or late.