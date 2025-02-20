Plum Blossoms and Paper Umbrellas Shine in Unique Illumination Event in Shizuoka Pref. City; Nearly 100 Paper Lanterns Light Path to Buddhist Temple
14:58 JST, February 20, 2025
FUJI, Shizuoka — People enjoyed looking at plum blossoms and colorful paper umbrellas which were illuminated in Iwamotoyama Park in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday evening. The illumination event will repeat from this Saturday to next Monday, with the lights set to be on from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.
The park has a reputation as a perfect spot for viewing both Mt. Fuji and plum blossoms. About 70 traditional Japanese paper umbrellas in a variety of colors have been installed around plum trees in the park for the admission-free event, which celebrates the city’s thriving paper industry.
According to the Fujisan Tourism & Communication Bureau, which organized the event, the plum trees began blossoming later than usual this year, but the early-blooming varieties are already half-covered in blossoms.
The event also features nearly 100 paper lanterns solemnly illuminating the path to Jissoji temple, an old Buddhist temple accessible from the park via a walking trail.
