Himeji Castle Entrance Fee to Rise to ¥2,500 for Non-Locals; Increased Charge, More than Double Current Level, Will Fund Restoration Work

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Himeji Castle, in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, is seen in November 2023.

HIMEJI, Hyogo — The city government of Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, plans to raise the admission fee to Himeji Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from the current ¥1,000 to ¥2,500 for adults who are not residents of the city, starting on March 1 next year, the municipality said Friday.

The city government will submit a bill to revise the related ordinance to the city council, which comes into session on Monday. If realized, it will present a “double-fee system” to visitors, unusual among tourist facilities in Japan.

The city government said that approximately ¥28 billion will be required over the next 10 years to fund urgently needed maintenance and restoration work on the castle.

The city expects to be able to cover about ¥7 billion of that from a combination of its own resources and subsidies from the central and prefectural governments, and they hope revenue from admission fees will provide for the remaining ¥21 billion.

The admission fee for city residents will remain at its current level, ¥1,000. Visitors may be asked to show Individual Number Cards or other identification to prove that they are local.

In addition, the city plans to issue an annual passport, which will enable the holder unlimited admission to the castle, for a cost of ¥5,000.

Elementary, junior high, and senior high school students, who currently have to pay ¥300 to enter the castle, will be admitted free of charge, regardless of whether or not they are local.