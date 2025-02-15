Mie: Young Animal Trainer Makes Debut at Toba Aquarium Working with Sea Lion; Fulfills Childhood Dream

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shu Kunihiro smiles during her first performance at Toba Aquarium in Toba, Mie Prefecture, on Jan. 18.

TOBA, Mie — A Tokyo-born animal trainer has made her debut at the Toba Aquarium in Toba, Mie Prefecture, working in a popular sea lion show.

With a big smile on her face, Shu Kunihiro, 21, took the stage for the first time in the afternoon on Jan. 18. Her partner Silk, who is a 20-year-old female California sea lion, is a veteran of the show with more than 10 years of experience. The sea lion played catch, danced and walked on her foreflippers in perfect harmony with the new trainer.

In the flying disc throw, which the pair had struggled with during practice, Silk failed to catch the disc the first time because it did not reach the front of her body. Making a fresh start, the pair succeeded on the second attempt, drawing a big applause from the audience of about 400 people.

Silk the sea lion is good at walking on her foreflippers.

“I was very nervous the moment I went out on stage and saw the large audience,” Kunihiro said after successfully completing her first 15-minute performance.

“I would give myself a score of 65 out of 100 for today’s performance because I made mistakes such as dropping the disc and the bait.”

Born in Adachi Ward, Tokyo, Kunihiro became interested in becoming an aquarium trainer when she was in early elementary school. After graduating from high school, she entered a Tokyo technical college with a course for dolphin trainers. Since joining Toba Aquarium in March last year, she has been training with Silk and other animals for about 10 months.

“She had a stiff smile, different from her usual smile,” said a senior trainer, Satoru Omura, 33, who watched her first performance. But he expressed hope, saying, “She managed the show with no problem, and I’m sure she will get better.”

Kunihiro’s mother, Chiho, 51, came from Tokyo and intently watched her daughter’s debut. “I think I was more nervous than my daughter was,” Chiho said. “I’m relieved that she didn’t make any major mistakes.”

Having fulfilled the dream she has had since her childhood, she talked about her aspirations for the future.

“I want to become a trainer who can notice even small changes in animals’ physical condition and feelings before others,” she said.

“I will continue to practice hard so that I will be trusted by both the animals and my seniors.”

About Toba Aquarium

Toba Aquarium is a 10-minute walk from JR Toba Station or Kintetsu Toba Station. It is one of the largest aquariums in Japan, and it houses about 1,200 species of fish and marine animals, including sea otters and a dugong. Admission fees are ¥2,800 for adults, ¥1,600 for elementary and junior high school students and ¥800 for preschool children age 3 and over.