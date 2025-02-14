Rapeseed Flowers in Peak Bloom at Kanagawa Pref. Park that Offers View of Mt. Fuji

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Azumayama Park in the town of Ninomiya in Kanagawa Prefecture. Delighted visitors have taken photos of the flowers against the backdrop of Mt. Fuji.

The park, which includes the 136-meter-high Azumayama hill, from which you can look out on Mt. Fuji and Sagami Bay, has received many visitors this week. Some have brought their lunch so they can eat while looking at the view or taking photos.

“The air is clean, and I feel refreshed by the beautiful landscape here,” said a 46-year-old company employee from Odawara in the prefecture, adding that it was his first time visiting the spot.

According to the town’s tourist association, the flowers will be at their peak until the end of February.