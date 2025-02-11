Try Your Luck with Gacha Gacha Toy Vending Machine to Win Local Delicacy, Snow Crab, at Tottori Pref. Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enjoy the gacha gacha machine at Yonago Airport, Sakaiminato, Tottori Prefecture.

A gacha gacha capsule toy vending machine has been installed on the second floor of Yonago Airport, Sakaiminato, Tottori Prefecture, where visitors can win a locally-caught matsuba gani snow crab for ¥500. The machine will remain until Sunday.

Since last year, the machine has been set up by the airport’s operating company during wintertime as part of efforts to create a lively winter atmosphere. The event is called “Kani Kapuseru de Un Dameshi 2” (Try your luck with crab capsules vol. 2), and 13 winning capsules out of the machine’s 60 are prepared each day, including one for the matsuba gani prize.

Losing capsules can also be exchanged for a ¥500 gift certificate that can be used at an airport store.