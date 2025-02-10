Candles Add Warmth to Snow Festival in Iwate Pref. Town; 16,000 Candles Lit for 1-Day Event
15:31 JST, February 10, 2025
Candles warmly light up snow huts and cast fantastic silhouettes during the “Yukiakari in Nishiwaga” snow festival in Nishiwaga, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. About 16,000 candles were used for the one-day event. Local groups, companies and schools built snow statues and miniature kamakura snow huts across 56 locations. Heavy snowfall this year revived the event after last year’s cancellation due to low snow levels. When the candles were lit shortly after 5 p.m. in front of JR Hotto-Yuda Station, visitors intently watched the fantastic sight which lasts only about five hours until the candles burn out.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sapporo Snow Festival Attracts Many Visitors on Opening Day; Popular Event Taking Place at 3 Locations Around City
-
Hokkaido Ice Hotel Briefly Opens for Guests; Visitors Can Enjoy Ice Village with Various Amenities
-
Asahi Breweries Develop Canned Lemon Sour of the Future; Unique Drink Drawing New Customers to Drink Market
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 17)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 15)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe