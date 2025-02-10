Candles Add Warmth to Snow Festival in Iwate Pref. Town; 16,000 Candles Lit for 1-Day Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Candles warmly light up snow huts and cast fantastic silhouettes during the “Yukiakari in Nishiwaga” snow festival in Nishiwaga, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday. About 16,000 candles were used for the one-day event. Local groups, companies and schools built snow statues and miniature kamakura snow huts across 56 locations. Heavy snowfall this year revived the event after last year’s cancellation due to low snow levels. When the candles were lit shortly after 5 p.m. in front of JR Hotto-Yuda Station, visitors intently watched the fantastic sight which lasts only about five hours until the candles burn out.