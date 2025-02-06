Home>Features>Travel Spots

Cherry Trees at Tokyo Shrine Adorned with Sakura-Like Ribbons for Wish-Making


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:36 JST, February 6, 2025

Kawazu-zakura cherry trees at Sakura Jingu shrine in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, look like they’re already in full bloom with pink ribbons tied on their branches. The two Kawazu-zakura trees at the shrine are said to bring romance — your wish is supposed to come true if you write it on a hanaobi, or flower band, ribbon and tie it on a branch. There are buds on the trees.

