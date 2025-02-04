Sapporo Snow Festival Attracts Many Visitors on Opening Day; Popular Event Taking Place at 3 Locations Around City
17:37 JST, February 4, 2025
People stand and take photos in front of a large snow sculpture based on an anime at the 75th Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo on its opening day on Tuesday.
Odori Park is one of three locations where the popular event is taking place.
The site features five large snow sculptures, including the Hokkaido prefectural government’s red brick building, which is a national important cultural property.
The Odori Park location also features 124 smaller sculptures.
The festival is set to continue through Feb. 11.
