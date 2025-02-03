Fantastic Ice Sculptures Shown at Chitose – Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival in Hokkaido; Sunset Illuminations Happening Daily
20:29 JST, February 3, 2025
SAPPORO — The 2025 Chitose – Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival is being held at the Shikotsuko-onsen hot spring in Chitose, Hokkaido, with various ice sculptures being lit up each day at around sunset.
About 30 ice sculptures, which have a maximum height of about 13 meters, are displayed at the venue. The lake’s crystal-clear water, called “Lake Shikotsu Blue,” was sprayed onto the framework of the ice sculptures.
“Despite the rising temperatures, we successfully completed the sculptures,” the festival organizer said. “I hope visitors will enjoy seeing their beautiful colors.”
The event will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Feb. 24. Admission is ¥1,000 for junior high school students or those older and free for elementary school students and younger children.
