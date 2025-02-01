Kagoshima: Whale-Watching Season Arrives on Amami Oshima Island
16:35 JST, February 1, 2025
AMAMI, Kagoshima — Breeding season has arrived for humpback whales, which means it is also time for them to migrate off the coast of Amami Oshima Island. Two whales were seen off the coast of Amami, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Jan. 5, spouting water from their blowholes and diving with their tail fins raised.
Humpback whales migrate south in winter from the Kamchatka Peninsula and other areas to the waters around Amami and Okinawa where they give birth and raise their young.
According to the Amami whale and dolphin association, there were 1,662 whales sightings waters around Amami Oshima last season. The first whale of this season was confirmed on Dec. 11, and by Jan. 4, a total of 52 whales in 34 groups had been confirmed.
Local preschool children enjoyed a whale-watching tour on Jan. 5, saying things like, “I see it!” and “It’s so big!”
According to Hideki Sai, vice president of the association, who invited the children, tour participants have a 90% chance of encountering whales.
The peak of the migration is in February, and whale-watching tours continue until late March.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Toyama, Osaka Among New York Times 52 Places to Go for 2025
-
Overhead Dining Videos Gaining Popularity; Social Media Trend Brings Floods of New Customers to Restaurants
-
Hearty Hachis Parmentier Makes for the Perfect Winter Dish; Warm Your Seasonal Gatherings with French Classic
-
Osaka: Smartphone App Revives CG Images of Naniwa Palace; Digital Rendering of Historic Japanese Capital
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (January 10)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Vietnam’s First Subway Opens in Ho Chi Minh City; Japanese Companies And Organizations Supported Development And Operation
- TSMC to Launch Full-Scale Production in Japan, U.S., Germany as Part of ‘Silicon Shield’ Against China