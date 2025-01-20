Washing Away Evil Under Waterfall in Cold Temperatures; Participants Endure 5 C Water to Pray for a Safe New Year
16:37 JST, January 20, 2025
People pray for a safe new year while standing under a waterfall in Kamiichi, Toyama Prefecture, located at the bottom of the Tateyama mountain range.
The Roppondaki falls are behind Oiwasan Nisseki-ji temple. Participants endured a morning temperature of 3 C with the water at 5 C.
A man who took part said: “Last year had the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, but I want to make this year as good as possible. I felt as if everything just washed away [with the water].”
