Tokyo Garden Adorned with Winter Sweet Blooms

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Robai trees — known as winter sweet or Japan allspice — are in full bloom at a garden in Fuchu, western Tokyo. Their blossoms have a distinctive wax-like sheen and a sweet scent. About 130 robai trees are blooming along the robai no komichi (robai path) in the Fuchu Municipal Museum Kyodonomori garden. The trees will be at their most attractive through early February.