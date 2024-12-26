Giant Snake Wishing Plaque Installed at Saitama Pref. Shrine; Welcoming New Year Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A large white snake painted on a giant ema wooden wishing plaque is waiting to greet New Year visitors to Kawagoe Hachimangu shrine in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture.

The painting, which is about 2.7 meters tall and about 3.6 meters wide, shows the snake, the zodiac animal for the 2025, curling its tail around a torii shrine gate. It was created with the help of members of the art and culture club at Kawagoe Daiichi Junior High School in the city, among others.