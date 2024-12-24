Karuizawa Skating rink’s ‘Stardust’ Event Brings Fantastic Winter Scene for Visitors; ‘I Enjoyed Skating Surrounded by Shining Lights’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

At the outdoor skating rink called “KERA-IKE Ice Rink in the Karuizawa Hoshino area” in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, visitors enjoy skating amidst lights that resemble stardust.

In the event, titled “Stardust Ice Rink,” trees surrounding the rink are decorated with lights resembling stars and jewels, and lights are also projected onto the rink with mirror balls, creating a fantastic winter scene that shines in the forest.

Ami Kataoka, a 26-year-old nursery school teacher from Kawasaki who visited the rink, said, “I enjoyed skating surrounded by shining lights.”

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Jan. 13.