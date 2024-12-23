Awaodori Dance Performed 40 Meters below Ground in Tokyo
17:13 JST, December 23, 2024
The sounds of drums reverberated against the walls of underground stormwater basin on Sunday in Tokyo, where an Awaodori dance performance was held 40 meters below the ground.
The dancers performed in perfect unison in the basin constructed across Tokyo’s Suginami and Nakano wards in preparation for flooding from natural disasters.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Construction and others organized the event to promote awareness of the basin for runoff from the Kanda river.
Dancers from the Kikusui-ren, a group belonging to the Koenji Awaodori association, performed for 33 appreciative spectators who signed up for a tour of the facility, taking photos and videos using their smartphone cameras.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hotel Gajoen Tokyo: a ‘Fairy Tale Palace’
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (November 27)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 4)
-
Japan Tourism / Travel to Fukui Pref. for Soba Made From Buckwheat Freshly Harvested in Autumn
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Risk of Nuclear Weapons Being Used Greater Than Ever; Support Growing in Russia As Ukraine War Continues