Nara: Freshly Paved Roads Add New Flavor to Old Townscape; More Roads Expected to Be Paved in Future

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Honmachi-dori avenue paved with earth-toned blocks in Gose, Nara Prefecture

GOSE, Nara — Work to pave the roads using earth-toned blocks to better match the surrounding scenery in the center of the Gosemachi area of Gose, Nara Prefecture, has now been completed. The area is known for the traditional-style houses that have lined its streets since the Edo period (1603-1867).

Gosemachi was developed around 1600 as the local administrative center of the Gose feudal domain. About 30 years later, the domain was abolished. The area became shogunate territory, but continued to flourish as a commercial district.

In recent years, the Gosemachi area has become a tourist destination.

The asphalt surface of Honmachi-dori avenue before it was paved

The roadwork, which took place from June to October, was done to improve the atmosphere and charm of the townscape.

On top of the asphalt pavement, earth-toned blocks of three different shades are randomly laid like cobblestones. The blocks can be easily removed and replaced, which makes maintenance of the roads, including fixing underground pipes, easier, the city government said.

The blocks were placed over 490 total meters of Honmachi-dori avenue, which runs east to west through the center of the town, and of Nishimachisuji avenue, which runs north to south. Other streets are expected to be paved in the future.

“I hope many people will enjoy the avenues with their added flavor,” said Masayoshi Muda, 63, a Japanese sweet shop owner.