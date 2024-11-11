Next Zenkoji Temple Special Event “Gokaicho” Set for 2027; Rare Chance to See Special Statue

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People line up to touch the Eko-bashira pillar at the Gokaicho event in 2022 at Zenkoji Temple in Nagano.

NAGANO —The public will have a rare opportunity to see a special statue on display at Zenkoji Temple in Nagano, in 2027.

The event, called “Gokaicho” (opening the curtain), is held only once every seven years. The event was previously staged in 2022, a year later than scheduled, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For that reason, an issue arose as to whether the next event should take place in 2027 or 2028. The issue had been occupying the minds of locals and people in commercial and industrial communities, as the economic effects of the event are large.

The “Gokaicho” event is special in that it gives people the chance to see the “Maedachi Honzon” statue, a replica of the temple’s principal object of worship, which is not on display to the public.

An Eko-bashira pillar measuring about 10 meters in height is also erected for the event in front of the Hondo main hall. Touching the pillar is believed to bring good luck.

Despite the pandemic, 6.36 million people visited the temple for the previous “Gokaicho” event, which generated an estimated ¥109.5 billion.

With the previous event taking place a year later than scheduled, people had been wondering from which year the seven-year countdown to the next event would start. The Nagano Chamber of Commerce and Industry asked the temple to hold the event in 2027, seven years after the originally scheduled year of 2021, as that would make it easier for them to promote and prepare for the event.

“Since the event has great economic effects, many people wanted it to take place as soon as possible, even a year in advance,” an official at the chamber said.

A group of chief temple priests administered under Zenkoji Temple unanimously decided Wednesday to hold the next Gokaicho event in 2027. The event is reportedly planned to be held from early April to mid-June.