Tori-no-Ichi Fair Begins at Tokyo Shrine; Traditional Celebration in Asakusa Invites Prosperity for Business Owners
16:14 JST, November 5, 2024
The annual Tori-no-Ichi fair, at which participants pray for brisk business and good fortune, started on Tuesday at the Ohtori Shrine in Asakusa, Tokyo.
This traditional fair is held every November on the days corresponding to the tori, or rooster, on the zodiac calendar. Tuesday was one such day; the other two for this year will be Nov. 17 and 29.
As midnight drumming announced Tuesday, visitors who had flocked to the shrine purchased traditional good-luck souvenirs: kumade bamboo rakes adorned with various charms, such as snakes, which will be the zodiac animal for next year, and maneki neko beckoning cats.
Powerful cries of “hanjo, hanjo, hanjo,” repeating the word for prosperity, rang out across the grounds of the shrine.
“I’ve come here to buy a kumade so that many customers will come to my place,” said Toshiya Mori, 34, who runs a sushi restaurant in Adachi Ward, Tokyo.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fukui: Hokuriku Shinkansen Up-And-Coming as ‘Detour’ Route as Tokaido Shinkansen Alternative
-
My Mother-in-Law Insists I Have Another Child
-
Tokyo’s ‘Secret’ Restaurants Popular with Customers for Their Mystique; Members-Only Eateries Offer a Different Atmosphere
-
Yokohama Lighthouse Safely Guiding Ships for 130 Years; Oldest Existing Lighthouse in Tokyo Bay
-
VR Guide Lets Visitors See Lost Scenes at Kofukuji Temple; Tourists Can Use Smartphones to View Original Architecture of Nara Pref. Complex
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market