Autumnal Leaves Reach Seasonal Peak Along Irohazaka Sloping Road; Chilly October Brings Quick Color Chane to Nikko Area

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:21 JST, November 4, 2024

Autumnal leaves fill the trees along Irohazaka sloping road in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture. Red and yellow leaves of maple, rowan, azalea and Japanese beech trees bring joy to tourists on the road which connects Lake Chuzenji in the Okunikko area with Nikko.



According to the Nikko Natural Science Museum, cold weather in late October accelerated the color changes and the peak viewing period will last for about a week.



