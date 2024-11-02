Rarely Seen Japanese Cultural Properties Temporarily Open to Public in Kyoto; Seasonal Event Taking Place at 28 Locations Around Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The inside of Chion-in Temple’s Sanmon Gate, which is a national treasure, is seen at Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, on Thursday.

KYOTO — Cultural properties, which are normally not seen by the public, can now be viewed by shrine and temple visitors at a seasonal event at 28 locations in Kyoto Prefecture.

The event, held by the Kyoto Heritage Preservation Association, previously featured cultural properties mostly from shrines and temples in Kyoto City and its vicinity. However, this year, the temples in Fukuchiyama, Ayabe and Maizuru, among other places in the Oku-Kyoto area in the prefecture, are participating.

The schedule for special viewings and prices for admission differ depending on the shrine or temple.

At Daihoonji temple in Kamigyo Ward, a set of six Kannon statues, which was designated as a national treasure this year, six-panel folding screens by Kano Sanraku and other temple treasures can be seen by the public through Dec. 1.

Chion-in Temple in Higashiyama Ward is allowing the public to access the upper part of its Sanmon gate, which has been designated as a national treasure, through Nov. 10.

In the Oku-Kyoto area, visitors can view such cultural properties at various temples, including at Fukuchiyama’s Kannonji temple, which is known as a “hydrangea temple in Tanba,” and Ayabe’s Komyoji temple, which is said to have been founded by Prince Shotoku.