Millions of LEDs Illuminate Yomiuriland Amusement Park; ‘Jewellumination’ Will Continue until April 6

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Jewellumination begins at Yomiuriland on Thursday.

An illumination event featuring 6.5 million LED lights that began on Thursday is now enveloping the Yomiuriland amusement park in a magical atmosphere. Jewellumination, an illumination event inspired by precious stones, will light up the park, which straddles the cities of Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, starting at 4 p.m. every day until April 6.

Sky-Go-LAND, a new Ferris wheel which was built to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the park’s opening, started operation on the same day. A 31-year-old company employee from Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, who rode the wheel said, “The night view with the Jewellumination was fantastic.”