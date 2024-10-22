Kyoto Holds Jidai Matsuri Festival, Ferrying Spirits of 2 Historical Emperors
14:52 JST, October 22, 2024
People dressed in colorful traditional costumes parade along a path at Heian Jingu shrine in Kyoto on Tuesday. For Jidai Matsuri (Festival of the Ages), one of Kyoto’s three major festivals, the vibrant procession passed along major streets in the ancient capital.
The festival began in 1895 to commemorate the founding of Heian Jingu, and this year marks its 130th anniversary. At 9 a.m., two palanquins carrying the spirits of historical emperors Kanmu and Komei departed from Heian Jingu and made their way toward the Kyoto Imperial Palace.
