Tokushima: Electric Scooters May Help Tourists Get Around ‘Water City’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People talk about how to use an electric scooter rented in Tokushima.

TOKUSHIMA — Known as the “water city” due to the municipality having over 100 rivers, Tokushima is conducting a feasibility test to help tourists move more conveniently on land to tour the city.

The city is offering rental electric-powered scooters for visitors to use between riverboat disembarkation points and tourist attractions on land.

A local nonprofit organization that operates water taxis with another nonprofit is conducting the test, which will continue through Dec. 3.

Electric scooters are two-wheeled vehicles that a rider stands on while using them. They can be ridden without a driver’s license by anyone 16 and over.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A water taxi in Tokushima

Tokushima has various tourist attractions such as the Awa Jurobe Yashiki Puppet Theater and Museum, which gives ningyo-joruri traditional puppet theater performances, and the Awa Odori Kaikan (Awa dance museum), where visitors can learn and experience the famous traditional Awa odori dance.

Although there are 10 water taxi embarkation and disembarkation points for traveling on the rivers, there are few options for getting around the city after disembarkation.

Five locations in the city have been set up to offer three rental scooters each, including the Tokushima Welcome Center in front of JR Tokushima Station as well as the Awa Odori Kaikan. The scooters cost ¥100 per 10 minutes and can travel about 40 kilometers on a full charge. Helmets are provided for free.