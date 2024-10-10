Japan’s Hikone Castle Has Potential to Meet World Heritage Criteria, According to UNESCO Advisory Organization
13:39 JST, October 10, 2024
Hikone Castle in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, has the potential to meet the criteria of a World Heritage site, according to a preliminary assessment by the International Council of Monuments and Site (ICOMOS), the Cultural Affairs Agency announced Wednesday.
ICOMOS is an advisory organization of UNESCO.
Shiga Prefecture, among other groups, is promoting the value of Hikone Castle in that it represents the daimyo or feudal lord governing system, under which local lords across the country supported the bakufu, or the central government, in Edo (historical name for Tokyo).
However, the council said the application to designate the castle as a World Heritage site could be made along with other castles, and that there should be more detailed comparisons with the other castles. The preliminary assessment system was introduced last year so that countries can receive advice from ICOMOS before making official recommendations.
“We will continue moving forward with an aim to achieve [World Heritage] registration in 2027,” Shiga Gov. Taizo Mikazuki said in a statement.
“Finally, we’ve been able to stand at the starting line,” Hikone Mayor Hiroyuki Wada said at a press conference.
