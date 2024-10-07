Dragon Float Marches During Japan Autumn Festival; Nagasaki Kunchi Festival Sees Various Performances from City Residents
20:00 JST, October 7, 2024
A boat-shaped float with the head of an Oriental dragon marches on the grounds of Suwa Shrine in Nagasaki on Monday. The performance is part of Nagasaki Kunchi, an autumn festival dating back to 1634 which is designated as an important intangible folklore asset. The float, which is 11 meters long and weighs 3.7 tons, was driven by residents. The spectators erupted in loud applause when white smoke spewed from the dragon’s mouth.
