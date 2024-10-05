Home>Features>Travel Spots

Pampas Grass in Full Bloom at Park in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:20 JST, October 5, 2024

Pampas grass, a perennial plant native to South America, is seen in full bloom at Funabashi H.C. Andersen Park in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture.

Affectionately called “obake susuki,” or giant Japanese silver grass, the plant grows up to three meters tall. Park visitors were seen taking pictures and enjoying the view.

“I hope people will feel the arrival of the autumn while looking at the plant’s plumes swaying in the wind,” said a park employee. The plant will be in bloom through the end of November.

