Wakayama: Orphaned Baby Sloth Makes Its Public Debut at Adventure World

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A baby two-toed sloth drinks formula given by a staff member at the veterinary hospital at Adventure World.

SHIRAHAMA, Wakayama — A baby two-toed sloth made its debut to the public at Adventure World, a theme park based in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture. The baby, weighing about 700 grams prior to being introduced to the public, is growing healthily.

Two-toed sloths live in tropical rainforests of northern South America, growing to between 60 and 70 centimeters and weighing between 4 and 9 kilograms. They spend most of the day in trees and hanging off them, even when sleeping.

Because the baby’s mother passed away due to illness on Aug. 29, a day after giving a birth, staff at the veterinary hospital at Adventure World have been using mashed fava beans and formula as baby food.

“The baby has started to grow tiny teeth, and when it yawns it’s incredibly cute,” one of the staff said.

Visitors can see the baby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the schedule is subject to change for health care purposes.