When the Sun Goes down, “GeGeGe no Kitaro” Comes Out; Yokai Images Light up Sidewalks in Japanese Town

Courtesy of Taisho-machi, Sakaiminato



Locals in Sakaiminato, Tottori Prefecture, look at an autumn-themed projection of characters from the manga “GeGeGe no Kitaro.”

At various points along the city’s Mizuki Shigeru Road – named for manga artist Shigeru Mizuki, who hailed from the city — images of monsters, including characters from Mizuki’s manga “GeGeGe no Kitaro,” are projected onto the ground after dark. As of Tuesday, five of those 40 images have been switched to special fall versions. The current set of projections will be displayed until December 2.