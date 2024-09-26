Toward the Sky; Full Bloom Japanese Spider Lilies Tilt Up in Front of Saishoin Temple’s Five-Storied Pagoda in Hirosaki
1:00 JST, September 26, 2024
Spider lilies are in full bloom in front of the five-storied pagoda, the National Important Cultural Property in Hirosaki’s Saishoin temple. Gifted by a relative, the temple’s administrator first planted the bulbs in 2001, steadily propagating them since by dividing the bulbs.
