Toward the Sky; Full Bloom Japanese Spider Lilies Tilt Up in Front of Saishoin Temple’s Five-Storied Pagoda in Hirosaki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:00 JST, September 26, 2024

Spider lilies are in full bloom in front of the five-storied pagoda, the National Important Cultural Property in Hirosaki’s Saishoin temple. Gifted by a relative, the temple’s administrator first planted the bulbs in 2001, steadily propagating them since by dividing the bulbs.

