Violet Blue Flowers of Rare Mizu-aoi Plant Bloom in Ishikawa Park

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:29 JST, September 23, 2024

Violet blue flowers of mizu-aoi plants bloom in the south garden of Kibagata Park in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture. Mizu-aoi, heartleaf false pickerelweed in English, is an annual plant that grows in rice paddies or marshy places. The plant is characterized by small flowers about two centimeters in diameter that bloom at the tips of its heart-shaped leaves. Mizu-aoi is designated as Endangered, the highest risk, in the prefectural government’s Red Data book.

