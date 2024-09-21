Say Yellow to Autumn; Midagahara Marsh, Mt. Gassan, Turns Yellow as Autumn Approaches
14:01 JST, September 21, 2024
Golden autumn foliage surrounds Midagahara Marsh’s small ponds at the 8th station of Mt. Gassan, a famous peak spanning Yamagata Prefecture’s Tsuruoka, on Thursday.
The yellowing grasslands provide a stunning contrast along the 2-kilometer wooden path that winds through the marsh. According to the Gassan visitor center, the best time to see the foliage is now until early October. A 65-year-old woman from Utsunomiya said, “I was able to escape the lingering summer heat and feel the early arrival of autumn.”
