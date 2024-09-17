Cockscomb Plants in Full Bloom at Park in Japan’s Saitama Pref.; Flowers Expected to be in Bloom Through Early Oct.
16:33 JST, September 17, 2024
Approximately 800,000 cockscomb plants are in bloom at the Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park in Namegawa, Saitama Prefecture. Cockscomb are annual plants native to the tropics and are named so because their flowers resemble a chicken’s crest. The flowers, growing in vivid shades, will continue to be in bloom through early October at the 8,000-square-meter flower garden.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Traditional Owara Kaze no Bon Festival Begins in Toyama; Elegant Dance Attracts Visitors
-
Tottori: Ferry Link to South Korea Resumes Services; Ocean Voyage to Donghae Takes 15 Hours One Way
-
Local Strawberry Varieties Crop Up in Succession; New Technology Creates Possibilities for Country’s Favorite Fruit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26