Cockscomb Plants in Full Bloom at Park in Japan’s Saitama Pref.; Flowers Expected to be in Bloom Through Early Oct.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:33 JST, September 17, 2024

Approximately 800,000 cockscomb plants are in bloom at the Musashi-Kyuryo National Government Park in Namegawa, Saitama Prefecture. Cockscomb are annual plants native to the tropics and are named so because their flowers resemble a chicken’s crest. The flowers, growing in vivid shades, will continue to be in bloom through early October at the 8,000-square-meter flower garden.

