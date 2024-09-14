Home>Features>Travel Spots

Osaka’s Need for Speed; Kishiwada Danjiri Festival Begins with Giant Floats Racing Through Town

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:32 JST, September 14, 2024

A giant Danjiri float makes a turn in Kishiwada, Osaka Pref., on Saturday, at the annual Kishiwada Danjiri festival. Participants speed 34 floats with giant wheels called Danjiri through the city. At a crossing near Nankai Kishiwada Station, spectators cheer at a “yarimawashi” performance as each 4-ton float makes a sharp turn without slowing down. The festival runs through Sunday.

