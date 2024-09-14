Large Fountain Reaching 150 Meters to be Built in Tokyo Bay; Fountain to Have Cherry Tree Motif
13:32 JST, September 14, 2024
One of the largest fountains in the world will be built by the Tokyo metropolitan government at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Friday.
Tentatively named Odaiba Fountain, Koike said she hopes it will become a new tourist spot in the Tokyo Bay area. The jets for fountain will spread across 250 meters and the water will be able to shoot up to 150 meters in the air. The fountain’s completion is expected at the end of fiscal 2025.
According to the metropolitan government, the fountain will be built in the water area in the park. The fountain’s jets will form a motif of Someiyoshino cherry tree blossoms, which are Tokyo’s official flower. They will be lit up in pink or blue during at night. Details of the fountain are currently being worked out, with construction expected to start next fiscal year.
Tokyo hopes the new fountain will draw in domestic and inbound tourists. “It will become a new landmark and brush up appeal of the area, creating a bustling atmosphere,” Koike said at a regular press conference on Friday.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Traditional Owara Kaze no Bon Festival Begins in Toyama; Elegant Dance Attracts Visitors
-
Nagoya Restaurant’s Local Grilled Eel Specialty Serves Up Perfect Summer Dish; Michelin Guide-Listed Eatery Still Considered ‘Newcomer’
-
Tottori: Ferry Link to South Korea Resumes Services; Ocean Voyage to Donghae Takes 15 Hours One Way
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26