Large Fountain Reaching 150 Meters to be Built in Tokyo Bay; Fountain to Have Cherry Tree Motif

Courtesy of Bureau of Port and Harbor of Tokyo metropolitan government

An artist’s rendering of a new fountain to be built in Odaiba Marine Park

One of the largest fountains in the world will be built by the Tokyo metropolitan government at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced Friday.

Tentatively named Odaiba Fountain, Koike said she hopes it will become a new tourist spot in the Tokyo Bay area. The jets for fountain will spread across 250 meters and the water will be able to shoot up to 150 meters in the air. The fountain’s completion is expected at the end of fiscal 2025.

According to the metropolitan government, the fountain will be built in the water area in the park. The fountain’s jets will form a motif of Someiyoshino cherry tree blossoms, which are Tokyo’s official flower. They will be lit up in pink or blue during at night. Details of the fountain are currently being worked out, with construction expected to start next fiscal year.

Tokyo hopes the new fountain will draw in domestic and inbound tourists. “It will become a new landmark and brush up appeal of the area, creating a bustling atmosphere,” Koike said at a regular press conference on Friday.