Hiroshima: Feline Stationmasters Bring in Business to Struggling Railway; Station Sees Over 5,000 Visitors in 6 Months

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yamato, left, and Chidori, at the Stationmaster Ryoma memorial hall in front of JR Shiwaguchi Station in Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA — Six months have passed since two cats were appointed as the stationmaster and deputy stationmaster of a train line in Hiroshima, with the hope of attracting business. So far, the move seems to have worked.

JR Shiwaguchi Station is on the Geibi Line in Hiroshima. The station’s feline stationmaster was originally Ryoma, who was extremely popular. But when he passed away in 2019, the post was vacant for nearly five years.

The station picked two cats who are siblings to succeed Ryoma’s post in March, with the thought that it would be lonely to assume the post alone. Both cats — Stationmaster Yamato and Deputy Stationmaster Chidori — were born near the station and are estimated to be about 18 months old. The two were chosen from among more than 100 stray cats across Hiroshima Prefecture.

The Geibi Line is currently the subject of a discussion on whether to discontinue part of the railway. Although the section that Shiwaguchi Station lies on is not subject to the debate, business will become more difficult if passenger numbers continue to decline. Locals hope the cats will help the railway survive.

Yamato and Chidori currently reside and “work” at the Stationmaster Ryoma memorial hall in front of the station as they prepare for their debut at Shiwaguchi Station. The effect of their appointment is already evident, with more than 5,000 visitors coming to meet them since their inauguration.

“I want people to come and meet the happy pair,” said former Shiwaguchi Stationmaster Hideki Nakahara, 79, who is now the director of the memorial hall.