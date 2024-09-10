Climbing Without Barriers at Nobaria; New Inclusive Sport Climbing Facility in Yamagata Pref. is Among Japan’s Largest
12:46 JST, September 10, 2024
Nobaria, an inclusive sport climbing facility which includes people with disabilities among its staff, opened in Sagae, Yamagata Prefecture, earlier this month. With walls 17 meters high, it is one of the largest indoor climbing facilities in the country. The facility includes a variety of areas for people of all skill levels to enjoy.
The facility was opened after the head of the operating company and others were deeply moved while watching a sport climbing competition by blind athletes. As a type A facility providing continuous support for employment services for people with disabilities, Nobaria employs people with mental disorders, intellectual disabilities and other conditions.
The Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games will include sport climbing among its events. Manager Yosuke Hatahara, 47, said, “I want more and more people, with or without disabilities, to come here and feel the joy of sport climbing.”
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nighttime Summer Festival to Be Held at Tokyo Museum; 6 Nights of Traditional Fun Include Access to Museum
-
Nagoya Restaurant’s Local Grilled Eel Specialty Serves Up Perfect Summer Dish; Michelin Guide-Listed Eatery Still Considered ‘Newcomer’
-
Traditional Owara Kaze no Bon Festival Begins in Toyama; Elegant Dance Attracts Visitors
-
Tottori: Ferry Link to South Korea Resumes Services; Ocean Voyage to Donghae Takes 15 Hours One Way
-
Neko Pitcher
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26