Climbing Without Barriers at Nobaria; New Inclusive Sport Climbing Facility in Yamagata Pref. is Among Japan’s Largest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A climber scales a wall at the Nobaria sport climbing gym.

Nobaria, an inclusive sport climbing facility which includes people with disabilities among its staff, opened in Sagae, Yamagata Prefecture, earlier this month. With walls 17 meters high, it is one of the largest indoor climbing facilities in the country. The facility includes a variety of areas for people of all skill levels to enjoy.

The facility was opened after the head of the operating company and others were deeply moved while watching a sport climbing competition by blind athletes. As a type A facility providing continuous support for employment services for people with disabilities, Nobaria employs people with mental disorders, intellectual disabilities and other conditions.

The Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games will include sport climbing among its events. Manager Yosuke Hatahara, 47, said, “I want more and more people, with or without disabilities, to come here and feel the joy of sport climbing.”