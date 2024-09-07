Women Embark on Ancient Yamabushi Mountain Priest Training in Yamagata Pref.; Participants Train by Running Through Woods, Meditating Under Waterfalls
13:02 JST, September 7, 2024
TSURUOKA, Yamagata — A group of women began yamabushi mountain priest training, which includes meditating under waterfalls, on Friday on Mt. Haguro.
The 414-meter-tall mountain in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, is home to the training, called Miko Shugyo Dojo.
Until Tuesday, participants will stay at Fukikoshi Komori-do, an accommodation facility near the mountain summit. They will train by running through the mountain forests and meditating under waterfalls, among other things. Their meals throughout these five days will be simple, consisting of one bowl of soup and one side dish.
This year’s training schedule is one day longer than usual to enhance the routine.
According to the Dewa Sanzan Shrine, the three sacred mountains of Dewa — Mt. Haguro, Mt. Gassan and Mt. Yudono — originally restricted yamabushi training to men. However, women have been allowed to participate since 1993, which marked the 1,400th anniversary of the shrine’s establishment. There are no age restrictions, but participants must be capable of enduring rigorous ascetic practices.
This year, 73 women are taking part, with their ages ranging from 23 to 74. They hail from Hokkaido down to Kumamoto Prefecture, as well as from the United States and Europe. On the first day, led by a yamabushi blowing a conch shell, the women walked toward the summit in the rain. They dressed in garments dyed with safflower and wore white cloth head coverings. The walk came after a sacred ritual in front of the Zuishin Gate, the entrance to the pilgrimage path.
Noriko Kondo, a 56-year-old from Tokyo who is participating for the fourth time, said: “Living in such a restricted environment offers valuable time for self-reflection. With the extended schedule this year, I’m excited to see how it differs from previous experiences.”
